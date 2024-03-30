Drummond amassed six points (1-2 FG, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds and two blocks across 17 minutes during Friday's 125-108 loss to Brooklyn.

Drummond grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds in the loss, continuing to provide value as a streaming option across most formats. He is basically playing as the backup behind Nikola Vucevic once again, limiting his overall upside. If you need rebounds and defense, he is worth considering on a short-term basis.