Drummond amassed six points (1-2 FG, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds and two blocks across 17 minutes during Friday's 125-108 loss to Brooklyn.
Drummond grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds in the loss, continuing to provide value as a streaming option across most formats. He is basically playing as the backup behind Nikola Vucevic once again, limiting his overall upside. If you need rebounds and defense, he is worth considering on a short-term basis.
More News
-
Bulls' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles off bench•
-
Bulls' Andre Drummond: Grabs first double-double in March•
-
Bulls' Andre Drummond: Not listed on injury report•
-
Bulls' Andre Drummond: Dealing with dental issue•
-
Bulls' Andre Drummond: Grabs 10 boards in loss•
-
Bulls' Andre Drummond: Back to bench•