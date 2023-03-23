Drummond chipped in 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 17 minutes during Wednesday's 116-91 loss to Philadelphia.

Drummond got going early with seven points in the first quarter on 3-of-4 shooting from the floor to go along with five boards - four of which came on the offensive end. After sitting for the entire second quarter, the backup center chipped in another six points and seven rebounds in the second half, with six of those rebounds coming in the fourth quarter as the Bulls fell to the Sixers at home. Drummond's 12 boards led the contest and it was his first game this month with 10 or more rebounds. The double-double was his eighth of the season.