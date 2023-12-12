Drummond closed Monday's 133-129 overtime loss to the Bucks with nine points (3-12 FG, 3-3 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 14 minutes.

Drummond was a beast on the boards, hauling in a season-high 16 rebounds in just 14 minutes. Despite playing no more than 15 minutes in four of the past five games, he is averaging an incredible 11.0 rebounds during that time. He doesn't do enough to be considered a must-roster player but if you simply need an injection of rebounds, look no further than Drummond.