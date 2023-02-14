Drummond logged six points (3-4 FG) and seven rebounds in 14 minutes during Monday's 100-91 loss to the Magic.

Drummond continues to be a sneaky source of rebounds off the wire, grabbing at least five boards for the ninth straight game. Unfortunately, he offers very little else in terms of fantasy production, making him nothing more than a streaming candidate. His playing time remains modest to say the least, having played fewer than 15 minutes in eight of those nine games.