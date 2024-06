Drummond will join the 76ers on a two-year deal worth more than $10 million, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Drummond will return to Philadelphia where he played 49 games during the 2021-22 season, after spending the last two years with the Bulls. The veteran big man averaged 8.4 points and 9.0 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game across 79 appearances last season. Drummond will serve alongside Paul Reed as backup to Joel Embiid.