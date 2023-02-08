Drummond logged three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 13 minutes during Tuesday's 104-89 loss to the Grizzlies.

Drummond was coming off an excellent showing Monday against the Spurs while logging 20-plus minutes, which has been odd for him this season, but he reverted to the minimal role he's had all season long in the second half of a back-to-back set. Don't expect the veteran center to contribute heavily going forward, as he's widely expected to remain in a minimal role off the bench while playing around 15 to 18 minutes per contest.