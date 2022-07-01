Drummond agreed to sign a two-year, $6.6 million contract with the Bulls on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Drummond has struggled to find a permanent home since leaving the Pistons midway through the 2019-20 season. The center has played with four teams over the course of the last two seasons, spending time with the Cavaliers, Lakers, Sixers and Nets, most recently. Last season, Drummond averaged 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 24 games with Brooklyn. The veteran will figure to see depth minutes off the bench behind Nikola Vucevic.