Drummond amassed six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 14 minutes during Friday's preseason victory over the Nuggets.

Drummond figures to slot in as the primary backup behind Nikola Vucevic, a role that inspires little confidence when it comes to fantasy value. While he can accumulate boards and defensive stats in limited minutes, there is no reason to draft him outside of deeper formats only.