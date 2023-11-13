Drummond ended Sunday's 119-108 win over the Pistons with 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 15 minutes.

Drummond's impact can be somewhat inconsistent, but he's shown glimpses of production over the past week, with two double-digit scoring totals and two double-digit rebound totals over his last four appearances. He's also recorded at least one steal in nine of 10 games this year. Drummond's double-double Sunday was his first of the season, and he could gain slightly more fantasy appeal if his recent production continues.