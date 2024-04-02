Drummond amassed 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 FT) and 18 rebounds over 20 minutes during Monday's 113-101 loss to the Hawks.

Nikola Vucevic logged 31 minutes but committed four fouls, which opened the door for Drummond's uptick in play. As often the case with Drummond, he didn't disappoint and produced a loaded stat line despite the limited on-court action. Drummond has averaged 13.8 points and 15.6 rebounds per game in the 16 appearances he's logged 20 or more minutes this season.