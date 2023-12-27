Drummond will draw the start against the Hawks on Tuesday.
Nikola Vucevic is sitting out with a groin injury, and it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined. Drummond will be a popular pickup in fantasy formats in the meantime, as he's a capable rebounder and offers upside in the defensive categories.
