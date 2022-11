Drummond contributed two points (1-2 FG), five rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 loss to New Orleans.

Drummond's minutes were monitored in his return following a six-game absence. Before the injury, he was averaging 9.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 16.7 minutes. He's a streaming option on four-game weeks for standard fantasy leagues, and his upside is immense if Nikola Vucevic misses time.