Drummond played 16 minutes off the bench and finished with 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and five steals in Sunday's 123-122 overtime loss to the Hawks.

Though Drummond's days as a full-time NBA starting center appear to be over, the 29-year-old remains an excellent fantasy producer on a per-minute basis. Unfortunately, Drummond's lack of shooting, high turnover rate and limitations on the defensive end against smaller lineups make him far less valuable from a real-life standpoint, making it unlikely that he cuts into starter Nikola Vucevic's minutes in any significant way. While Vucevic is healthy, Drummond likely won't be worth holding outside of deeper leagues, though he can have some utility as a streamer for rebounds in shallower leagues.