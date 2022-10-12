Drummond produced 16 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and a block in 18 minutes in Tuesday's 127-104 win over Milwaukee.

Drummond scored eight points in eight first-half minutes and added eight more points and eight boards in 10 minutes in the second half. It was his best overall performance of the preseason and first time scoring in double-digits. He's averaging 16.3 minutes, 8.8 points and 8.5 rebounds while making 63.6 percent of his shots and all four of his free throws in four contests.