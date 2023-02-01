Drummond had two points (2-4 FT) and five rebounds across four minutes during Tuesday's 108-103 loss to the Clippers.

Drummond played just four minutes in the loss, only the third time he has seen the floor in the past eight games. At this point, he has basically been phased out of the league, at least from a viability perspective. He can be used for streaming purposes when afforded additional playing time. Unfortunately, that is happening less and less as we move forward.