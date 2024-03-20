Drummond (mouth) isn't listed on Chicago's injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Rockets.

Drummond took an elbow to the face during Monday's win over Portland and damaged a tooth. The big man had the issue corrected Wednesday morning, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, and should be good to go Thursday. Drummond hasn't seen more than 20 minutes in nine straight games but has still been relatively productive during that stretch, averaging 6.9 points and 7.4 rebounds in 14.3 minutes.