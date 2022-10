Drummond (shoulder) didn't participate in Monday's practice session, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Drummond missed Saturday's loss to the 76ers due to a strained left shoulder. Per Johnson's report, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said there were no long-term concerns, but Drummond is still having issues with range-of-motion. If Drummond is unable to go Tuesday, Tony Bradley would remain the backup center behind starter Nikola Vucevic against the Nets.