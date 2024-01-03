Drummed finished with 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FG), 17 rebounds, one block and one steal over 28 minutes in Tuesday's 110-97 loss to Philadelphia.

Drummond led all players in Tuesday's contest in rebounds while finishing as four Bulls with a double-digit point total and ending as the lone player with a double-double. Drummond has been strong on the glass for Chicago as of late, hauling in 16 or more rebounds in four straight contests while tallying a double-double in three of those four games.