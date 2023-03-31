Drummond (personal) participated in Friday's shootaround, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Drummond was unavailable Wednesday against the Lakers due to personal reasons but is trending in the right direction ahead of Friday's tipoff. He's scored in double figures in three of his last four appearances, averaging 9.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game over that stretch.
