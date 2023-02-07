Drummond notched 21 points (9-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals across 21 minutes during Monday's 128-104 victory over San Antonio.

Drummond was perfect from the field, nearly flawless from the charity stripe and active on the glass en route to one of his best performances of the campaign. That said, this was the first time the veteran big man reached the 20-minute mark since Dec. 23, and while he has found a way to produce in limited minutes, his inconsistent role and the fact that he plays as a backup to a high-usage center in Nikola Vucevic limits his upside considerably.