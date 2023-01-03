Drummond is considered probable for Wednesday's game versus the Nets despite a left acromioclavicular sprain.
In layman's terms, Drummond should be available against the Nets despite a sprained joint in his left shoulder. The big man has missed just one game all season and had logged double-digit minutes in six straight prior to Monday's contest. Barring a downgrade in his status over the next 24 hours, expect Drummond to maintain his bench frontcourt role.
