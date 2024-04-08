Drummond finished with 14 points (7-9 FG), 10 rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 loss to the Magic.

Drummond continues to deliver energy and strong contributions in the rebounding column every time he steps on the field. However, efficient performances on offense, such as this one, are a plus, too. Drummond has been excellent in per-minute value, as evidenced by his averages of 9.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 0.6 blocks across 19.4 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.