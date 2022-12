Drummond notched five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT) and 11 rebounds over 15 minutes during Wednesday's 110-108 victory over the Hawks.

Drummond grabbed seven of his 11 rebounds in 10 first-half minutes. He recorded double-digit rebounds in seven of his first 14 contests this year but Wednesday was his first time hauling in 10 or more rebounds in his last 10 games. Through 24 contests, he's averaging 6.1 points and 7.0 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per game.