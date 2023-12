Drummond amassed five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one block and one steal in 14 minutes during Monday's 108-104 victory over the 76ers.

Drummond's rebounding prowess has been on full display in December, as he's grabbed at least eight boards in five of his last eight games. He's accomplished that in limited workloads too, posting averages of 6.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 0.5 blocks and 0.8 steals in 13.4 minutes in that stretch.