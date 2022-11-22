Drummond chipped in five points (1-2 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist across 13 minutes during Monday's 121-107 victory over the Celtics.

Drummond did what he does best in the win by pulling down double-digit rebounds despite very limited playing time. While he is a regular fixture off the bench, his playing time is somewhat dependent on the opponent, as seen in this matchup. With all the factors taken into account, Drummond should be viewed as nothing more than an elite streaming option outside of deeper formats.