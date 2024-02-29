Drummond amassed 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 26 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 132-123 double-overtime victory over the Cavaliers.

Drummond's nine offensive boards helped him post a season-high 26 rebounds during Chicago's double-overtime victory over Cleveland. Across his 10 starts this season, the 30-year-old big man is averaging 17.9 rebounds. Drummond's dominant performance helped him pass DeAndre Jordan and Ben Wallace for 34th in the NBA's all-time rebounding list.