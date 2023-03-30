Drummond (personal) is questionable for Friday's game versus the Hornets.
Drummond could miss his second straight game Friday due to personal reasons. If he doesn't suit up against Charlotte, his next chance to do so will be Sunday's matchup with Memphis.
More News
-
Bulls' Andre Drummond: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Andre Drummond: May not be available Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Andre Drummond: Gets added playing time in blowout•
-
Bulls' Andre Drummond: Scores 11 points off bench•
-
Bulls' Andre Drummond: Top rebounder off bench•
-
Bulls' Andre Drummond: Grabs seven boards Monday•