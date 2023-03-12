Drummond amassed 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 14 minutes during Saturday's 119-111 win over the Rockets.

Drummond was perfect from the field and scored in double figures for the first time since Feb. 24. The veteran big man's role remains too limited to trust on a daily basis, but he's certainly capable of solid performances given the right matchup.