Drummond tallied 24 points (11-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 25 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 118-113 win over the Hawks.

Making his first start of the season in place of the injured Nikola Vucevic (groin), Drummond proceeded to deliver perhaps the best fantasy line from any player during the NBA's nine-game Tuesday slate. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Vucevic is expected to miss at least the next 7-to-10 days with his injury, likely setting Drummond up for a multi-game run as the Bulls' starting center. Given the lack of frontcourt depth behind him on the Chicago roster, Drummond could continue to have a clear path to 30-plus-minutes, and while fantasy managers shouldn't expect performances on par with Tuesday's outing regularly, he should remain an elite source of rebounds and a strong contributor in the points, field-goal percentage, blocks and steals categories for however long he sticks as a starter. Drummond looks like an excellent short-term pickup in both 12-team category and points leagues until Vucevic is back in action.