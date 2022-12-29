Drummond logged seven points (2-3 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 119-113 overtime victory over Milwaukee.

Drummond turned in his best rebounding performance since Oct. 28, when he collected 14 rebounds in San Antonio. The big man has finished with a double-digit rebounding total in two of his last four contests, and he's also recorded a steal in back-to-back appearances. With one game remaining in December, he's averaging 4.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in 12.6 minutes through 12 appearances this month.