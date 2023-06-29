Drummond exercised his $3.6 million player option to return the Bulls for 2023-24, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Drummond will return to Chicago for a second season in 2023-24. Despite only being 29 years old, it appears that the veteran center is on the downswing of his career. His 2022-23 averages of 6.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks in 12.7 minutes were all career lows.