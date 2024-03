Drummond ended with nine points (2-10 FG, 5-5 FT) and 11 rebounds in 14 minutes during Monday's 110-107 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Drummond nearly double-doubled, but simply couldn't find his shot Monday. He's been relatively quiet in 10 March appearances, averaging 7.1 points and 7.7 rebounds in 15.4 minutes.