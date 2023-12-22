Drummond ended Thursday's 114-95 win over San Antonio with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and five steals across 19 minutes.

Drummond's path to a more significant role is blocked by Nikola Vucevic. Still, there's no question the big man made his presence felt Thursday, putting up solid numbers on both ends of the court and filling out the stat sheet as he often did when he was a regular starter with the Pistons only a few seasons ago. The lack of steady minutes conspires against Drummond's upside, but he can be worth a flyer as a streaming alternative in some formats, though it'll always depend on the matchup.