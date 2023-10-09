Drummond tallied eight points (3-8 FG, 2-2 FT) and nine rebounds in 14 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 preseason loss to Milwaukee.

Drummond led all Bulls players in rebounds while ending Sunday's preseason loss to the Bucks one board and two points short of a double-double in just 14 minutes. Drummond, entering his second season in Chicago, played a key role off the bench for the Bulls a year ago while averaging 6.0 points and 6.6 rebounds over 12.7 minutes ini 67 appearances.