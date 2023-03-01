Drummond logged six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block over 16 minutes during Tuesday's 104-98 loss to Toronto.

Drummond led Chicago in rebounds while finishing four points short of tallying a double-double in a team-low minute total. Drummond has hauled in 10 or more rebounds 13 times this year, including in two of his last three games.