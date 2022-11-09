Head coach Billy Donavon indicated that Drummond will be monitored throughout Wednesday's game versus the Pelicans but that he's slated to play barring a setback in warmups, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Drummond indicated Tuesday that he anticipated playing in Wednesday's game, and it was suggested earlier on game day that would be the case. He should take the floor in this one following a six-game absence, though his minutes may be monitored. The veteran big man is averaging nearly a double-double -- 9.0 points and 10.2 rebounds -- over just 16.8 minutes per game this season.