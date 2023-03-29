Drummond (personal) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Drummond will miss his first game since Jan. 28 due to personal reasons. In his absence, the Bulls are thin at center options behind Nikola Vucevic, so Derrick Jones and Patrick Williams could see increased run if Chicago opts for smaller lineups when Vucevic is off the floor.