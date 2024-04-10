Drummond suffered a left ankle injury and won't return to Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Drummond played just five minutes before leaving the game for good, finishing with four points, two rebounds and one steal. For now, fantasy managers should consider him questionable for Thursday versus Detroit.
