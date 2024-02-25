Funk agreed Sunday on a two-way contract with the Bulls, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Funk will fill the Bulls' vacant two-way spot that opened up Saturday, when wing Onuralp Bitim was upgraded to a standard two-year NBA deal. After going undrafted out of Penn State this past summer, Funk attended training camp with the Nuggets and has spent his first professional season with Denver's G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold. The 24-year-old has been one of the G League's top marksmen this season, knocking down 3.7 triples per game at a 39.1 percent clip over 36 total appearances with the Gold. Funk has also chipped in averages of 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.6 steals in 37.2 minutes per contest.