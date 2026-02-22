Simons (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Simons injured his left wrist during the second quarter of Saturday's 126-110 loss to the Pistons. He will be held out for the second leg of the Bulls' back-to-back set, and his next chance to play is Tuesday against the Hornets. With Jaden Ivey (knee) also sidelined, Collin Sexton, Rob Dillingham and Tre Jones should all see more minutes off the bench behind the starting backcourt of Josh Giddey and Isaac Okoro.