Bulls' Anfernee Simons: Not playing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Simons (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Simons injured his left wrist during the second quarter of Saturday's 126-110 loss to the Pistons. He will be held out for the second leg of the Bulls' back-to-back set, and his next chance to play is Tuesday against the Hornets. With Jaden Ivey (knee) also sidelined, Collin Sexton, Rob Dillingham and Tre Jones should all see more minutes off the bench behind the starting backcourt of Josh Giddey and Isaac Okoro.
More News
-
Bulls' Anfernee Simons: Won't return Saturday•
-
Bulls' Anfernee Simons: Not starting Saturday•
-
Bulls' Anfernee Simons: Scores team-high 20 points•
-
Bulls' Anfernee Simons: Strong line in loss•
-
Bulls' Anfernee Simons: Scores 22 points in Chicago debut•
-
Bulls' Anfernee Simons: Will start in debut•