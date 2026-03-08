site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Anfernee Simons: Remains out for Chicago
Simons (wrist) will not play Sunday against the Kings.
Simons was diagnosed with a fractured wrist back on Feb. 24 and there's been no indication that he's getting closer to a return.
