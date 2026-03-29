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Bulls' Anfernee Simons: Remains out for Monday
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RotoWire Staff
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Simons (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs.
Simons hasn't played since Feb. 21 due to a fractured left wrist and is without a clear timetable for a return. He should be considered doubtful for future contests until the Bulls offer an update on his progress.