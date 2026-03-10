site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Anfernee Simons: Ruled out for Tuesday
Simons (wrist) is out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Simons continues to miss time while on the mend from a left wrist fracture. He should be considered doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Lakers until further notice.
