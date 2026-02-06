Simons posted 22 points (8-15 FG, 6-13 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one block over 32 minutes during the Bulls' 123-107 loss to the Raptors on Thursday.

Simons was cleared to make his Bulls debut Thursday, two days after he was traded by Boston to Chicago. Simons was a strictly a bench player during his short Celtics tenure, but he was moved into the starting lineup for his first game in a Bulls uniform, and the veteran wing took advantage of the opportunity by connecting on a game-high six triples. Simons' efficiency from the field was a good sign, but what his role will look like once Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Tre Jones (hamstring) return remains to be seen. Simons will also be competing against fellow newcomers Jaden Ivey and Collin Sexton (recently traded) for backcourt minutes.