Simons (recently traded) is available for Thursday's game against the Raptors, per Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca.

After landing in Chicago in exchange for Nikola Vucevic, Simons is all set for his Bulls debut Thursday. The team is still shuffling some players around in the aftermath of Thursday's trade deadline, so Simons could be thrust into a fairly significant role right away. The veteran combo guard ended his Celtics tenure by averaging 16.9 points, 3.1 three-pointers, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.6 minutes per contest in his final 10 games for the club.