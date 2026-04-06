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Bulls' Anfernee Simons: Still out with fractured wrist
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RotoWire Staff
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Simons (wrist) is out for Tuesday's game against Washington.
Simons hasn't played since Feb. 21 with a fractured left wrist, and it's becoming increasingly less likely he'll suit up again this year. Collin Sexton (finger) is probable for Tuesday and should continue to start at shooting guard for the Bulls.