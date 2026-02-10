Bulls' Anfernee Simons: Strong line in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Simons ended with 23 points (10-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one block over 34 minutes during Monday's 123-115 loss to the Nets.
Simons is on an expiring contract and is basically doing an audition ahead of free agency. He's been heavily utilized in his first two games with the Bulls, posting a dud prior to this outburst. It will be interesting to see how this rotation shapes up once Josh Giddey (hamstring) is healthy after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Bulls' Anfernee Simons: Scores 22 points in Chicago debut•
-
Bulls' Anfernee Simons: Will start in debut•
-
Bulls' Anfernee Simons: Set for Bulls debut Thursday•
-
Bulls' Anfernee Simons: Moving to Chicago•
-
Celtics' Anfernee Simons: Pops for six treys in rout•
-
Celtics' Anfernee Simons: Scores 12 points on seven shots•