Simons ended with 23 points (10-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one block over 34 minutes during Monday's 123-115 loss to the Nets.

Simons is on an expiring contract and is basically doing an audition ahead of free agency. He's been heavily utilized in his first two games with the Bulls, posting a dud prior to this outburst. It will be interesting to see how this rotation shapes up once Josh Giddey (hamstring) is healthy after the All-Star break.