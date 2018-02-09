Blakeney recorded 20 points (6-23 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal during Wednesday's loss to Grand Rapids.

Surprisingly, now over his last two games, the former LSU guard has been shooting the ball poorly (24.2 percent) but has still found a variety of ways to score. Blakeney is leading the G-League in scoring by a wide margin at 33.1 points per game. Every night, he is capable of producing monster numbers as he has demonstrated with various 40 plus point performances. In addition, Blakeney is averaging an impressive 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists as well.