Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Another team-leading scoring effort
Blakeney tallied 24 points (8-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during the Bulls' 72-66 loss to the Pistons in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.
As has often been the case in summer league play, Blakeney was firing away when he was on the court, with his shot attempt total more than double that of his next closest teammate. The 21-year-old has posted averages of 21.0 points (on 40.0 percent shooting), 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steal across 30.6 minutes in five games in Vegas, and he looks primed to push for an increase in the 16.5 minutes per contest that he logged during his rookie campaign.
