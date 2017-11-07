Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Called up to NBA
Blakeney was recalled from the G-League's Windy City Bulls on Tuesday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
This move comes in the wake of David Nwaba's (ankle) injury, which is expected to sideline him for two weeks. Blakeney has played just one minute at the NBA level. He went unselected out of LSU this past draft, posting 17.2 points on 45.8 percent shooting during 2016-17.
